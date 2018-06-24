Headshots Will Earn Xbox’s PUBG Players New Gear

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players on the Xbox One can earn themselves some new gear if players manage to band together and get enough headshots before the community event ends.

Aptly called the “Headhunter” event, the PUBG team for the Xbox One version recently shared news of the challenge on the game’s forums. Instead of shooting wildly and hoping to register a far-away hit, players are being asked to take their time and aim for the head while working towards 4,000,000 headshots so that everyone can walk away with a new shirt and some gloves.

“Everybody knows the old ‘spray and pray’ tactic,” the post on the PUBG forums began. “See enemy, fire at enemy until they stop moving. For our first ever Xbox Community Event however, we’re challenging players to refine their aim and work together to achieve the ultimate shooter targeting goal. In a couple words? Boom, Headshot.”

Participating in the challenge is easy as well with players only having to play one round during the event to qualify for the rewards. You could essentially let the rest of the community carry you to the victory if you’d like, but everyone will be better off if players contribute to the overall goal of the millions of headshots. The PUBG post also provided the start and end dates of the event as well as how players can participate.

Event Period

June 20th 00:00 AM PDT / 09:00 AM CEST ~ June 27th 00:00 AM PDT / 09:00 AM CEST

What’s the Challenge?

We want to see our Community earn a collective 4,000,000 Headshots within a week. M24, Shotgun, Crossbow, the method is up to you, as long as the Community works together to achieve this grand goal!

How to participate?

Everyone who plays at least one round during the event period (and earns at least 1 BP) will be eligible for the prize, should the Community complete the task.

Just the other day, the PUBG team shared another post that warned players that there were five days left in the challenge since it started on June 20. There’s even less than that now though with the last challenge tracker showing that players has landed just over 1.1 million headshots, so there were plenty more to go. That rate looks makes the goal look quite possible though, and an update tomorrow should alert players to exactly how close they are.