Xbox Getting Over 1,300 Retro Games from Antstream Arcade

Xbox users will soon have access to over 1,300 different retro games not previously playable on the consoles now that Antstream Arcade is coming to the platform. These include games released on the original PlayStation, by Atari and Sega, and many more familiar names including a number of Pac-Man games, the original Mortal Kombat, Super Star Wars, to name a few. These games and others will be available via Antstream Arcade later this month with the service available to be preordered now.

Instead of asking users to download all 1,300+ games, Antstream Arcade will work as a cloud gaming service where users pay either an annual or one-time fee to access the games. The annual option gives you access to all these games for $29.99, or you can buy the Lifetime Pass for $79.99. Both are up for preorders now via the Xbox Store. You can check out the full list of games planned for the Antstream Arcade release here with the games categorized by what platform they were originally released on.

A big part of Antstream's goal with this arcade is the preservation of older games like these that aren't easy to access nowadays without the proper console, and Antstream CEO Steve Cottam said he's proud to bring that initiative to the Xbox ecosystem, too.

📢 MAJOR NEWS!! 📢 We are coming to @Xbox! For the first time ever PS1 & Nintendo will be officially playable with the biggest content drop in Xbox history. Play over 1300 retro games effortlessly from your gamepad 🎮https://t.co/4PlH494I9P#retrogames #retrocommunity #xbox pic.twitter.com/EhYGpBl17X — Antstream Arcade 🔜 Nottingham Video Games Expo (@AntstreamArcade) July 14, 2023

"Despite living in an age of incredible technology, I found it wasn't easy enough to access the games I loved growing up and I wanted to be able to easily share scores and compete against friends," Cottam said in a press release. "We believe in the preservation and accessibility of all games, the great, the impossible and the forgotten or lesser known too, I'm very proud to bring the Antstream Arcade platform to the Xbox community."

If you want to preview Antstream Arcade before its Xbox release that's planned for July 21st, it's available on a couple of different platforms already. Those include the PC via the Epic Games Store, mobile platforms like Android and iOS devices, and through Amazon's app store.

