Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Can Finally Play Game Previously Locked to PlayStation

On July 19, a puzzle game previously exclusive to PlayStation consoles is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and in the process, Xbox Game Pass as well. And unlike some Xbox Game Pass games, this one won't be locked behind a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the premium tier of the subscription service. How long it's going to be around for, remains to be seen, but starting on July 19 Maquette will be a part of the Xbox Game Pass library and consequently available to subscribers to purchase with a 20 percent discount.

Developed by Graceful Decay and published by Annapurna Interactive, Maquette debuted back on March 2, 2021. At the time of its original release, the game was a PlayStation console exclusive as it was only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. Earlier this year, on May 25, it shed this console exclusivity by coming to Nintendo Switch. And now it's coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass. Previously, the game was available via PlayStation Plus, so this isn't the first subscription service it's been available with, but it is nonetheless notable for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

"Maquette is a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge," reads an official blurb about the game. "Maquette makes it possible by twisting the world into itself recursively in an MC Escher-esque fashion.

The game's official pitch continues: "Head to the center of the world and you'll feel like a giant, towering over buildings and walls. But venture further out, and start to feel small as things get larger and larger – to the point where cracks in the ground become chasms. In Maquette you will explore the scales of everyday problems in a modern-day love story. Where sometimes the smallest of issues can become insurmountable obstacles."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for $11 and $17 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox in general, click here.