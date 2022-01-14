New Konami Games Could be Coming to Xbox

Over the last few years, Konami has all but disappeared from the world of video game development, leaving fans desperate for news on properties like Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Metal Gear. However, a new rumor suggests the publisher could have something in the works for Xbox. According to @ALumia_Italia, Konami is “bringing new contents to the Microsoft Store.” Unfortunately, the leaker did not offer any further details, but @ALumia_Italia is quite reliable when it comes to leaks involving Microsoft. Despite this, fans should still take this rumor with a grain of salt until we get an official announcement from Konami.

The Tweet from @ALumia_Italia can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Konami is bringing new contents to the Microsoft Store — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) January 13, 2022

Last January, Konami confirmed that it has no plans to exit the industry, following rumors that its game division was shutting down. While Konami has not completely given up on video games, the company shifted its priorities a few years ago, focusing on other elements of its business. In terms of video games, the publisher has mostly offered ports, collections, and smaller releases. Fans have been desperate to see some of the company’s IPs return, and some rumors have suggested that we could see the publisher ally with other companies to develop new games.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that the “new contents” could be existing Konami games that have yet to appear on the Microsoft Store. That would be the least exciting possibility, but it could give Xbox fans a chance to play titles that have never been offered on the platform. Konami has a vast library of strong games that could be brought to Xbox systems, and that could even lead to their arrival on Game Pass, as well.

Sadly, it’s all just conjecture, for now! Konami seems to be well aware of the demand for its properties, and it’s probably just a matter of time before we see something new done with them. Hopefully, this Microsoft Store rumor is a sign of good things to come!

What Konami properties would you like to see come to Xbox? Do you think the publisher is working on something new? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!