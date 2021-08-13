Xbox and Ryan Reynolds Reveal Free Guy NPC Awards

✖

Non-player characters, or NPCs, play an important and vital role in video games. Sure, they're not nearly as important as the main character, and most of them just stand around while the action is happening, but a good NPC can leave a lasting impression on players. To promote the upcoming movie Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds has teamed with Xbox to ask gamers to vote for their favorite NPC. The poll includes three beloved NPCs that appear in games on Xbox Game Pass: Samuel Hayden (DOOM Eternal), Parvati Holcomb (The Outer Worlds), and Chief Trader Mollie (Sea of Thieves). Of course, Guy from Free Guy is also an option!

The poll can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

It’s time to show NPCs the appreciation they deserve. There's even a whole, movie about it, @FreeGuyMovie. THE @XboxGamePass #NPCAWARDS ARE OFFICIALLY HERE!! Cast your vote below. #FreeGuy hits theaters Aug 13: https://t.co/fSdt8UT5wt — Xbox (@Xbox) July 28, 2021

As of this writing, more than 11,000 gamers have voted in the poll. Guy is taking an early lead with 40.4% of the vote, which is impressive, given the fact that the movie isn't out yet! Samuel Hayden is currently in second (28.1%), Parvati Holcomb is in third (23.4%), and currently in fourth place is Chief Trader Mollie (8%). Parvati fans are very much making their voices heard in the comments to the above Tweet, and while the character is currently in third, it's worth noting that there are still several days left for fans to turn this thing around! The poll will close on August 3rd.

For those unfamiliar with Free Guy, the new film from 20th Century Studios stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a bank teller that discovers he's an NPC in an open-world video game. When the developer decides to shut it down, it's up to Guy to save his game. The movie will feature appearances by a number of prominent streamers, including Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Imane "Pokimane" Anys, and more. Free Guy is set to release in theaters on August 13th.

Which of these characters do you plan on voting for in the poll? Are you looking forward to seeing Free Guy when it releases?