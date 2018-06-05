Xbox’s Biggest Sale of the Year Discounts the Xbox One X for the First Time

Xbox’s biggest sale of the year is launching this week with discounts on games, accessories, and consoles, a sale that marks the first time the Xbox One X has ever been discounted.

The Xbox sale kicks of on June 7, a date that’s fittingly just days before E3 starts. While Microsoft gears up to unveil new games and ideas during the convention, Xbox players can help themselves to a collection of deals and $50 off of any Xbox One console. A post from Xbox Wire lists some of the offers that’ll be available during the week that range from consoles to controllers to Xbox Live Gold.

Videos by ComicBook.com

$199 for 500GB Xbox One S console

$249 for 1TB Xbox One S bundles

$449 for Xbox One X console – the first time it’s ever been discounted

Up to 75% off select games including first-time discounts on newly released titles such as Monster Hunter: World, Sea of Thieves and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

One month of Xbox Live Gold and/or Xbox Game Pass for $1

$10 off controllers

Taking $50 off of the Xbox One X’s $500 price tag might not seem like a lot, but it’s the first time that the enhanced console has ever been discounted by Microsoft since it was released. There’s no telling when it’ll be discounted again, so you can bet that plenty of Xbox One owners on the fence about purchasing the new console will take advantage of the deal before it’s gone on June 23. Over 300 games are also being discounted, some of which have Xbox One X enhancements, so you can put those savings towards expanding your collection.

“$50 off for the first time ever on Xbox One X at Microsoft Store and participating retailers. If you haven’t upgraded to an Xbox One X yet now is the time, with its first-ever discount – $50 off June 7 – June 23. Get deals on Xbox One X enhanced titles like Sea of Thieves, FIFA 18, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Forza Motorsport 7, and immerse yourself in stunning 4K ultra HD gaming with HDR.”

Controllers are also discounted for the duration of the sale with black, white, special edition, and limited-edition Xbox One controllers $10 off. If you want to create your own controller, you can go through the Xbox Design Lab program with starting prices now lowered to $69.99.

The full details of the sale can be seen through the Xbox Wire.