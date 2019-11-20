Expect More Single-Player Games From Microsoft on Xbox Scarlett

If you’re a Xbox gamer and not a fan of live-service games, good news, it sounds like there won’t be many on Xbox Scarlett beyond the usual suspects, such as Gears of War and Halo. According to the head of marketing at Xbox, Aaron Greenberg, Microsoft is taking a more hands-off approach to game development going forward. In other words, it’s going to try and give its studios as much freedom as possible rather than make them chase industry trends and force hot new features into every game.

“For us, we empower our creative teams to go and make the games they want, and so, hey, I think it’s great Rare wanted to create Sea of Thieves and do something new with the ‘games as a service’ idea, and we fully respect and support them in continuing to do that. But it’s also OK for a game to just be a game – to have a beginning, a middle, and an end – and I think The Outer Worlds and Wasteland 3 are great examples of that,” said Greenberg while speaking to PC Gamer Insider. “We’ll continue to support teams who want to do that.”

As you may know, Microsoft built up a reputation for being pretty hands-on with its studios, and not exactly allowing its teams to always create the games they wanted. In other words, it’s good to hear this isn’t the approach anymore. On the back the end, Microsoft’s games may make less money. After all, industry trends are industry trends for a reason, however, the quality of product should go up, and Microsoft needs this if it hopes to compete with Nintendo and PlayStation on the software front going forward.

Xbox Scarlett is set to release sometime holiday 2020. At the moment of publishing, we don't know a great deal about it, but you can find all of our previous coverage — including news, rumors, leaks, media, and general information — of the next-gen console by clicking right here.