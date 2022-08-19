Xbox Series S Deal Offers Some Fantastic Games For Free

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There is a pretty fantastic deal going on right now for the Xbox Series S that includes a combination of a discount on the console itself and a free game with some big AAA options. If you're not not dead set on a PS5 or Xbox Series X but you are interested in playing some next gen games and / or getting into Game Pass, this is something you won't want to miss.

At the time of writing, you can score a $10 discount on the Xbox Series S with a free game (digital code) that includes titles like Madden NFL 23, F1 22, FarCry 6 and more directly from Microsoft for $289.99. However, you can also score the deal here on Amazon and here at GameStop for $299.99 with a wider selection of games that includes Elden Ring, Halo: Infinite, and Forza Horizon 5.

Of course there are a few issues to keep in mind here. The Xbox Series S lacks a disc drive with only 512GB of onboard storage (expandable). It's also less powerful than the Xbox Series X and targets a resolution of 2560 x 1440 QHD at up to 120FPS, so you aren't experiencing true 4K gaming. However, some of the memory issues are being addressed, so we expect to see performance improvements in the future.

On the plus side, the Xbox Series S is also an ideal way to get into Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass gaming service, which you can try out for only $1. It will allow you to play hundreds of games on your console, PC, and mobile devices with new games added on a regular basis. You'll also be able to play Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release as well as score exclusive deals. You can check out the current crop of games right here.

At $290 – $300, this Xbox Series S deal is pretty tempting, especially for casual gamers that don't have the time or money to invest in the full PS5 and Xbox Series X experience. We're guessing that there are a lot of people out there that fit that description right now, so jump on the deal with your chosen game while you can.