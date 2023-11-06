Baldur's Gate 3 Director Debunks Rumored Xbox Release Date

One of the directors behind Baldur's Gate 3 at Larian Studios has seemingly debunked a rumored release date for the game on Xbox Series X and S. Over this past weekend, a new report came about suggesting that BG3 would finally come to Xbox platforms next month on December 6. And while many eager fans believed initially that this launch date could be accurate, it sounds like Larian itself hasn't even determined when Baldur's Gate 3 will be coming to Xbox just yet.

In a message posted on X (or Twitter), Larian's director of publishing, Michael Douse, said that this reported release date for Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox is new information to him. Douse didn't go on to provide any additional details on when BG3 might finally come to Xbox, but he reiterated that Larian believes it will still launch before the end of 2023. To that end, though, those within the studio are more focused on ensuring that this Xbox port is of a high quality above all else, which means that it will only arrive once it meets the developer's expectations.

"We'll know the release date once we're confident in the release version. The plan is still before the end of the year," Douse said of Baldur's Gate 3 coming to Xbox. "The key takeaway here should be that we want a really good version that Xbox fans deserve. This means we'll work on it until we're happy to release it."

One reason why Baldur's Gate 3 is so hotly anticipated by many Xbox users is because the latest RPG has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed titles of 2023. Alongside The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, BG3 has been the year's highest-reviewed game on Metacritic. And even outside of what critics think of the game, those who have played the game for themselves have hailed it as one of the best RPGs ever. With so much praise coming to Baldur's Gate 3 since its release earlier this summer, it's clear why those on Xbox cannot wait to experience the title for themselves.