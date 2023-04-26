Gears of War 6 Update Has Concerning News for Xbox Fans

A new update on Gears of War 6 has left Xbox fans on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S concerned. In 2016, The Coalition debuted with Gears of War 4 after taking over the reins of the series from Epic Games. Three years later, in 2019, it followed this up with Gears of War 5. Four years on from this, and not only has Gears of War 6 not been released, it hasn't even been announced. And a new update possibly suggests it's still nowhere near coming out.

Speaking during a new interview with Dexerto, Liam McIntyre, the voice of JD Fenix in Gears of War 4 and Gears of War 5, revealed that he's not heard anything from The Coalition about a new game. This means one of two things, the game is still in pre-production and thus McIntyre has not been contacted or Fenix is not in the game.

"I haven't heard anything! And that's genuine. Like it's not even one of those 'I've got an NDA I can't tell you.' I'm like, where we at," said McIntyre, who would be contacted fairly early in production if he was going to be in the game.

Now, without diving into too many spoilers, it's easy to imagine JD Fenix not being in Gears of War 6, but it's certainly going to come as a surprise to some if he's not. But again, he could be. The game could simply still be in pre-production. If that's the case, it's at least three years out probably. If so, what the heck has The Coalition been doing since 2019? Well, according to a couple different rumors and reports, it was working on a new IP that got cancelled.

At the moment of publishing, McIntyre's comments have not attracted any comments from The Coalition, Xbox, or any individual involved with either. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you think about the prospect of JD Fenix not being in Gears of War 6?