Xbox Series X Users Surprised With Special Freebie

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a special new freebie. May is a big month for Xbox thanks to the release of Redfall on May 2. For those that don't know, Redfall is the latest game from Arkane Studios, the developer behind games and series like Dishonored, Deathloop, and Prey. If Starfield wasn't releasing this year, it may very well be Xbox's biggest 2023 release, at least in terms of anticipation. That said, perhaps it should come as no surprise Bethesda and Xbox are breaking out all the bells and whistles to promote the game.

To this end, the pair have released a new and free dynamic background for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users that can be seen below, courtesy of Twitter user Klobrille. It's unclear if the offer is a limited-time ordeal or a permanent addition to the small but growing collection of static and dynamic Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S backgrounds.

A new Dynamic Background for Redfall is now available on Xbox Series X|S 😍 pic.twitter.com/G1NbDqq1ei — Klobrille (@klobrille) April 24, 2023

Unfortunately, just like every Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S background, you can hardly make out any of the images when in use thanks to the cluttered home screen full of icons. Thankfully, this is something Xbox is working on, though it won't be available anytime soon.

"We heard from you that the changes to the top of Home did not leave enough space for you to enjoy your backgrounds and that it felt crowded," said Xbox's Ivy Krislov earlier this month in regards to criticism of the Xbox Series X|S home screen. "We're working to balance the experience, accessibility, function, and the needs of our community and bring you a great and refreshed Home experience."

As for the game, it remains to be seen if Redfall will be good enough to warrant it being your home screen. Xbox Game Pass subscribers are currently divided about the prospects of the title after a string of controversies, such as word that there will be no opton for 60 FPS on console and that the game will require a constant online connection. That said, if you're hyped for the upcoming release, then this new freebie is a great way to channel that hype, at least until you find out if the game is good enough to justify said hype.