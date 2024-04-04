Gears of War 6 Rumored to Appear at Next Big Xbox Event

It sounds as though Xbox is gearing up (pun intended) to reveal the next installment in the long-running Gears of War series. Back in 2019, Gears 5 launched across Xbox One and PC and was generally well-received by both fans and critics alike. After continuing to support the game for multiple years, developer The Coalition announced in 2021 that it would be shifting away from Gears 5 and would instead begin working on its next project in Unreal Engine 5. Now, after multiple years of silence, it seems that this new title will indeed be Gears of War 6 and could be unveiled in just a few short months.

News of this reveal for Gears of War 6 comes by way of insider Jeff Grubb. When speaking on the latest episode of the Kinda Funny Xcast, Grubb said that he's heard there are plans for Gears 6 to be shown off to the public for the first time over the summer. Grubb didn't specify when this reveal would take place, but he did add that he anticipates it will only be a tease for the project. If true, this would indicate that Gears 6 is still likely a year or two off from its release and proper gameplay footage might not be highlighted until a later date.

In all likelihood, it would make the most sense for Xbox and The Coalition to reveal Gears of War 6 at its upcoming event in June 2024. This showcase is often the biggest one that Xbox holds all year and results in many updates and new reveals tied to the publisher's first-party studios. For now, Xbox hasn't provided the exact date and time for when this year's broadcast will transpire, but those details will likely begin to emerge in the coming weeks.

How would you feel about Gears of War 6 potentially being revealed by Xbox in the coming months? And what would you like to see from the next installment in one of Xbox's biggest franchises? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.