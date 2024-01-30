New Xbox Controller Releasing Soon, Leak Reveals

It looks a new Xbox controller is releasing soon, or at least that is what a new leak out of Amazon indicates. Back on January 23, we relayed word of a newly leaked Xbox controller. Fast-forward, and now Amazon has listed a new Xbox controller for pre-order. The listing mentions a price of $69.99 and notes the controller is releasing on February 20. If the latter is true, it is certainly going to be revealed soon.

Amazon makes no mention of what the controller is called nor does it disclose media of the controller, but many are assuming it's the same controller that leaked earlier in the month: the Xbox Wireless Controller – Dream Vapor Special Edition. Unfortunately, even the initial leak had no media of the controller, but it was noted that it is suppose to be similar to the Stormcloud Vapor Xbox controller, just a different color scheme.

There have also been rumors and "leaks" -- mostly on 4chan -- pointing towards a special Elden Ring controller as well. This is the only other candidate we have at the moment, but this possibility seems unlikely at this point. Unfortunately, just like last time, all we have is speculation. If the February 20 date is accurate though, this mystery controller should be revealed either this week or next week, especially if there are going to be pre-orders for it. In other words, we shouldn't have to settle for just speculation for much longer.

new Xbox Controller releases on Feb 20th https://t.co/WOpQVYrlwL — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 30, 2024

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- Amazon and Xbox -- have commented on this leak. We do not expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, regardless of whether or not what is provided is salient. In the meantime, like any leak, take this one with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, for more Xbox coverage -- including all of the latest Xbox news, all of the latest Xbox rumors and leaks, and even all of the latest notable Xbox deals -- click here.

