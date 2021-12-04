Multiple Xbox Series X Exclusives Could Appear at The Game Awards

Multiple Xbox Series X exclusives could appear in the coming week at the latest edition of The Game Awards. Specifically, those exclusives happen to be Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and Avowed, both of which haven’t been heard from in quite some time. And while we won’t know for sure until the event takes place if these titles will up, one notable video game insider believes that there is a good chance they could be present at the showing.

In the latest edition of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, host and video game industry reporter Jeff Grubb was asked about which new game reveals fans should expect to see at The Game Awards. Grubb ended up highlighting Hellblade 2 and Avowed as two games that he thinks have a good chance of being shown off. “I’m leaning towards Hellblade 2 still being there because I just haven’t heard anything to the contrary. [And maybe Avowed,” Grubb said during the podcast. As a whole, he also noted that he hasn’t done too much digging into The Game Awards this year and is more interested in seeing the surprises as they come about.

If Hellblade 2 does end up coming about at The Game Awards, it would be the title’s first big re-appearance since 2019, when it was originally revealed at the show. Conversely, Avowed, which is a new RPG from Obsidian, is largely still shrouded in mystery. Outside of a debut trailer that arrived last summer, not much has been highlighted of the project, meaning that this could be a pretty big showing for the game.

As for when The Game Awards are actually taking place, it’s now less than a week away and will take place on Thursday, December 9 starting at 7:00pm EDT.

What do you think about these two Xbox Series X exclusives potentially being shown at The Game Awards? And what else are you hoping to see highlighted over the course of the event? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.