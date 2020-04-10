Secret Xbox Series X Games Teased By Industry Insider

Microsoft is reportedly going to reveal a slew of Xbox Series X games in the near future. According to a well known industry insider, Shinobi602, Xbox fans won’t have to wait much longer to see these games that he’s personally “incredibly excited” to see more of. Unfortunately, the leaker didn’t reveal what any of these games are, but they did tease them, noting that “gorgeous fantasy worlds, reboots, and big sci-fi” are coming. Of course, Xbox fans have been speculating what these mystery games could be since the tease was first shared.

Many Xbox fans seem to think “gorgeous fantasy worlds” is reference to the long-rumored Fable 4. Meanwhile, others think “reboots” includes a Perfect Dark reboot, which has also been rumored for a few years. Lastly, some think big sci-fi could be reference to Bethesda’s Starfield, which won’t be an Xbox Series X exclusive, but could be revealed by Microsoft. Of course, all of this is just speculation. In other words, don’t take any of it to the bank.

Shinobi602 mentions Xbox fans won’t have to wait much longer to see all of these games, but who knows what exactly “much longer” means. Obviously, this suggests reveals will be coming in the near future, but “much longer” could mean a few weeks or a few months.

Whatever the case, the industry insider doesn’t divulge any further details. That said, their hints and teases have proven to be reliable many times in the past, so there’s good reason to believe we will hear more about Xbox Series X games soon. The question is: how soon?

Xbox Series X is set to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, there’s a lot of games in development for the console we don’t know about, however, you can check out our growing list of every confirmed Xbox Series X game by clicking right here.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the Xbox Series X, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the console by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What games do you want to see at the launch of the Xbox Series X?