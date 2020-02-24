New Xbox Series X Feature Will Save You Lots of Money

Today, Microsoft announced and detailed not only the Xbox Series X‘s specs, but a few of its new features. Included in these slew of new details is word of a feature Xbox boss Phill Spencer is calling “Smart Delivery,” which is essentially cross-buy across different consoles in the Xbox family. More specifically, every exclusive game from Xbox Game Studios, such as Halo Infinite and the Hellblade sequel, will only require you to purchase a copy once. So, if you buy the game on Xbox One before you cop an Xbox Series X, you will be able to play the Xbox Series X version of the game once you buy the console. In other words, you basically get a free upgrade, where in the past console makers would have made you buy the game again if you wanted to play the native next-gen version of said game.

According to Phil Spencer, Microsoft doesn’t want consumers to have buy a single game multiple times, which is why it came up with Smart Delivery. Further, while this will only be required of games from Xbox Games Studios, other developers and publishers will be able to opt-in if they choose to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This technology empowers you to buy a game once and know that – whether you are playing it on Xbox One or Xbox Series X – you are getting the right version of that game on whatever Xbox you’re playing on,” said Spencer. “We’re making the commitment to use Smart Delivery on all our exclusive Xbox Game Studios titles, including Halo Infinite, ensuring you only have to purchase a title once in order to play the best available version for whichever Xbox console they choose to play on. This technology is available for all developers and publishers, and they can choose to use it for titles that will be release on Xbox One first and come to the Xbox Series X later.”

Of course, this feature should save you a lot of money if you don’t cop the Xbox Series X right away. More specifically, if you buy Halo Infinite when it releases on Xbox One later this year, you won’t have to buy it again when you get the Xbox Series X. And it’s important to note this won’t just be the Xbox One version of the game running on the Xbox Series X, but the Xbox Series X version. In short, this should allow late adopters to save a lot of money on Xbox Series X exclusive games, all of which will be available on Xbox One for at least a couple more years.

Xbox Series X is set to launch sometime this holiday season at an unknown price point. For more coverage on the console, click here.