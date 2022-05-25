New Xbox and PS5 Pro Rumors Divide Fans
According to a new leak out of a TCL presentation, a revision of the Xbox Series X and the PS5 Pro are going to release sometime between 2023 and 2024 alongside 8K graphics. Neither Xbox nor PlayStation have confirmed this, but neither has debunked the leak yet either. Of course, only time will tell how much truth there is to this, but it's not going to surprise anyone if it's true.
In the current climate -- where the global microchip shortage, shipping crisis, and dire economic situation ravage production -- Sony and Xbox have been unable to keep up with demand for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, respectively. This isn't going to change anytime soon, but it sounds like it's not going to stop major hardware revision for both.
As you would expect, some PlayStation and Xbox fans are excited about the prospect of a more powerful PS5 and Xbox Series X, especially if it comes along with 8K gaming, even if it's impossible to find an 8K 120hz TV that also supports HDMI 2.1. However, others are less excited as it means forking over another several hundred dollars to have the latest consoles. Meanwhile, others aren't impressed with the idea of introducing more consoles to the market when neither Xbox nor PlayStation can satiate current demand.
For now, it's hard to know what should and shouldn't be made of the TCL leak, as not only has it not been validated yet, but it's not clear how much of the leak is speculation versus actual knowledge of what's coming. Whatever the case, fans have already begun forming opinions on a potential new Xbox Series X and a potential PS5 Pro.
More Focus on Games, Less Focus on Hardware
Microsoft and Sony need to focus on games. We've had too much hardware in the last five years.
I loved how the 360 and PS3 kept it down to one console without other annoying variations of powerful machines.— Ben (@videotech_) May 25, 2022
Scam
SO I BASICALLY GOT SCAMMED WHEN ON THE PS5 BOX IT SAY 8K GAMING😡— ฿ ｒ ｅ ｅ ｚ ｙツ💫🛸 (@citykidbreezy1) May 25, 2022
A Much-Needed Upgrade
Is anyone surprised honestly, the current consoles are already showing limitations. With Unreal Engine 5 on the horizon they are gonna need all the horsepower they can get— Matt P (@mattp1986) May 25, 2022
Games Won't Justify It
Pro consoles seem pretty unnecessary ngl, the jump from 1080 to 4k made sense, but I can't see enough devs making 8k games to justify it— Mr E. Machine (@MonsieurEMachin) May 25, 2022
Need to Fix the Supply Issues First
People can't even get their hands on the PS5, and Series X isn't always available. Let's move on with better supply to customers first.— Ultra Nstinctz (@UltraNstinctz) May 25, 2022
The Wait Paying Off
Well, on the bright side, since I haven’t been able to find a next gen console I’ll at least be able to get a pro version which will likely be more powerful and easier to find given that they will use more accesible hardware.— Churchill (@L0rdBendtner) May 25, 2022
Not Going Back
It took me almost a year to find a PS5, I'm not going through that hell again pic.twitter.com/x3MOS6Jh2G— Emre (@zekesyeet) May 25, 2022
Should Have Stayed on PC
So, in 2023, the XB SX2 may be released, like the first true nextgen games for the Xbox SX ... Why did I buy the console, it would be better to stay on the PC.— HooBeen (@beatusman) May 25, 2022
Makes Sense
Amma introduce this crazy concept to y'all... I know it's wild, so bare with me.
"Future proofing is a thing. It's a marketing thing and it's great for investor announcements"
Also, Xbox has already stated work is being done for the next gen consoles. It's all educated proofing— Maidenless Potato (@MattOmni) May 25, 2022
A Lack of Power Isn't the Issue
Not this time lmao
We’re at the point where more power isn’t the solution
We need better games first— Gurnico 🕹 (@Gurnico) May 25, 2022