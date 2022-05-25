New Xbox and PS5 Pro Rumors Divide Fans

According to a new leak out of a TCL presentation, a revision of the Xbox Series X and the PS5 Pro are going to release sometime between 2023 and 2024 alongside 8K graphics. Neither Xbox nor PlayStation have confirmed this, but neither has debunked the leak yet either. Of course, only time will tell how much truth there is to this, but it's not going to surprise anyone if it's true.

In the current climate -- where the global microchip shortage, shipping crisis, and dire economic situation ravage production -- Sony and Xbox have been unable to keep up with demand for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, respectively. This isn't going to change anytime soon, but it sounds like it's not going to stop major hardware revision for both.

As you would expect, some PlayStation and Xbox fans are excited about the prospect of a more powerful PS5 and Xbox Series X, especially if it comes along with 8K gaming, even if it's impossible to find an 8K 120hz TV that also supports HDMI 2.1. However, others are less excited as it means forking over another several hundred dollars to have the latest consoles. Meanwhile, others aren't impressed with the idea of introducing more consoles to the market when neither Xbox nor PlayStation can satiate current demand.

For now, it's hard to know what should and shouldn't be made of the TCL leak, as not only has it not been validated yet, but it's not clear how much of the leak is speculation versus actual knowledge of what's coming. Whatever the case, fans have already begun forming opinions on a potential new Xbox Series X and a potential PS5 Pro.