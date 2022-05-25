PS5 Pro Potentially Leaked

✖

The PS5 Pro may have just been leaked by an unlikely source. There's been no word from Sony of a PS4 Pro-like revision for the PS5, but in the age of constant hardware revision, it's inevitable that the PS5 will get some type of substantial hardware revision, even if the current market and economic conditions make this endeavor trickier than normal. The PS5 Pro or something like it is going to happen, but, at the moment, Sony's lips are sealed on the matter. Unfortunately, for Sony, TCL's lips are less sealed.

There wouldn't be many companies privy to what PlayStation is doing with hardware, but TV manufacturers are some of the companies that could be as PlayStation won't want to release a new console in a TV market that doesn't take advantage of its specs. To this end, TCL claims that the PS5 Pro and a new Xbox console are releasing sometime in 2023 or 2024. Now, this could be speculation on its behalf. However, the presentation of the information suggests otherwise.

In addition to potentially leaking new PlayStation and Xbox hardware, TCL suggests the consoles will be capable of 8K gaming at 120hz, which is why TV manufacturers would be privy to this information because there's nothing really on the market that provides this experience.

In a new conference, TCL Technology have said that a new Xbox Series S/X and PS5 Pro are coming in 2023/2024.



Via https://t.co/FI7Jgq0egY pic.twitter.com/7v2sNVNVm4 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 25, 2022

Anyone who has attempted to buy a PS5 since its release will know that the console remains incredibly challenging to buy, and this is because of supply issues. The global microchip shortage and shipping crisis has thwarted and complicated production of the PS5, which in turn meets Sony can't meet demand. There's no indication this is going to change anytime soon, so it seems unlikely Sony would introduce a PS5 Pro to the mess, at least in 2023. 2024 could be a different story.

