Xbox Series X Is Finally Getting One of 2025’s Most Popular Games

One of the most beloved games of 2025 is finally coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S platforms at the end of this month. While Xbox’s own exclusives were a bit hit and miss this past year, the platform still received a number of excellent third-party titles. Games such as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Blue Prince, Split Fiction, and Monster Hunter Wilds all launched on Xbox Series X/S and went on to become some of the year’s most acclaimed releases. And although one hugely popular game that dropped late in 2025 was initially exclusive to PS5 consoles, those on Xbox will soon have the opportunity to experience it for themselves.

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As of today, developer AdHoc Studio announced that its hugely successful adventure game, Dispatch, will be launching on Xbox Series X and S on July 29th. Initially, Dispatch was released in an episodic format from October through November of 2025 where it was only available on PS5 and PC. In the time since, the game has been ported to Nintendo Switch 2, but those on Xbox had remained left out. Luckily, this won’t hold true for much longer, as all eight episodes of Dispatch will now be dropping at once at the end of the month.

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This release of Dispatch on Xbox Series X/S doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise, as AdHoc Studio confirmed earlier in the year it would be releasing the game for the platform. However, a well-defined release date wasn’t shared with Xbox fans at the time of its announcement. For this news to have finally come about brings an end to lingering questions about Dispatch coming to Xbox and is made even better by the fact that its launch is just two weeks away.

Likely the best thing about Dispatch’s release on Xbox is that it won’t be compromised in any way. When the game came to Nintendo Switch 2, AdHoc Studio had to make some tweaks to the content within that allowed it to launch on the hardware. This led to many players complaining that Dispatch was being censored and wasn’t playable in the manner that the developer had intended. Fortunately, these same complaints won’t be levied at the Xbox version, as AdHoc has already confirmed that no changes have been made to Dispatch for this port.

If you’re looking to pick up Dispatch for yourself when it arrives later this month, the game will retail for $29.99. In addition, Dispatch will be a Play Anywhere title for Xbox users, which means that saves will transfer seamlessly between the game on Xbox Series X and S consoles and PC.