Winning Fortnite Create-a-Sprite Designs Revealed, But They’re Not Coming Until Next Season

Rumors that Sprites would stick around in Fortnite after the current season ends have been flying around for a while now. However, new details about Chapter 7 Season 4 have truly confirmed that Sprites will return next season. Not long after Epic Games confirmed that Season 4 will be called Override, additional details have begun to emerge. And that includes the long-awaited list of winning Sprite designs from the Create-a-Sprite contest. But don’t expect to see them in next week’s New Sprite Day drop.

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On August 7th, Fortnite insider @ShiinaBR shared the list of winning designs from the Create-a-Sprite contest. Fans have been on the lookout for the winning design list for a while now. After all, the contest took place in mid-June and wrapped up back on July 1st. Since then, we haven’t heard much except that the designs were so good, Fortnite wanted to add 5 winners instead of the original 3. Now, we know which designs will be added to the game, and that they won’t arrive until Season 4. That means Sprites are officially here to stay in Fortnite next season.

Fortnite Create-a-Sprite Winners Revealed at Last

The Create-a-Sprite contest took place in June, with Fortnite fans sharing their ideas for new Sprites on social media. After the submission period ended, judges took their time pouring over the results to determine the winners. In total, 5 fan-designed Sprites will be added to Fortnite. The winning designs are a mix of hand-drawn illustrations and digitized 3D mockups, with a variety of design inspirations behind them. Here are the winners, as shared by @ShiinaBR on X:

DESIGN-A-SPRITE WINNERS GET ADDED IN SEASON 4



– X-Ray Sprite by Avila215

– Pond Sprite by Pine & Kiri

– Honey Sprite by Conejito_sam

– Dumpster Dive Sprite by StinkyPrincessGoose

– Bullet Sprite by Enorull pic.twitter.com/Jn1xLBxaFQ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 7, 2026

As you can see, we’ve got everything from a cute raccoon to an intimidating bullet Sprite. According to Shiina, the winning designs will be added to Fortnite in Season 4. That means that fans shouldn’t expect to see them in Fortnite next week during the final New Sprite Day of Season 3. It also means that, as previously predicted, Sprites will stick around in some capacity next season.

Along with the visuals, the winners proposed the in-game abilities for their chosen Sprites. Some, like the Bullet Sprite’s ability to get additional ammo from ammo boxes, are pretty familiar territory for Fortnite Sprites. Others, like the Raccoon Sprite, got a little more “out there” with bonuses for dumpster diving. Of course, we still haven’t seen the official Epic Games rendering of these winning Sprite designs. The visuals and abilities may well change before these Sprites arrive in Fortnite next season.

SPRITES WILL LIKELY STAY IN FORTNITE FOREVER 😳



A new generation of Sprites will seemingly be added with every(?) new season, and Fortnite says that "past generations" may even be unvaulted at some point down the line



Even if they ever leave Battle Royale, there will soon be a… pic.twitter.com/Q6jzifWdKl — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 7, 2026

Following their popularity in Chapter 7 Season 3, it seems Sprites are here to stay. And they could be around even past next season, according to insiders like Shiina. A new Fortnite Sprite Garden feature will reportedly let players display their entire Sprite collections, making them visible even outside of Battle Royale. That means even if new designs don’t arrive with every new season, Sprites will likely remain in the game in some capacity. For those who love them, that’s great news. For those who are tired of them, well, I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news. That said, I’m not mad at the prospect of Sprites based on the iconic video games that have already been rumored for Season 4.