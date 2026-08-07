Sequel to 2013 Xbox 360 Game Announced, And It’s Releasing This Winter

A sequel to a 2013 Xbox 360 game has been announced and is set to release this winter, but not via Xbox One or Xbox Series X. Rather, it is releasing via Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS5. In addition to no Xbox version, there is no word of a Nintendo Switch 2 version, though the Switch version will be playable on Switch 2. While there is a last-gen Switch version, there is no last-gen PS4 version, so PlayStation fans will need a PS5.

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With a “winter” release date, the sequel in question could release sometime late this year or early next year. Likely the latter, as the former would have just been identified as this year. Whatever the case, Caladrius 2/Dark Element has been announced and is releasing soon. If it’s not obvious, this is a sequel to the 2013 game Caladrius. And the developer behind the sequel is the developer behind the original, MOSS, who has teamed up with publisher H2 Interactive for the release. Of course, the sequel is also a shoot ’em up scroller shooter just like the original game.

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Forgotten Xbox 360 Exclusive

When Caladrius released in 2013, it was initially an Xbox 360 exclusive, which was odd because the intended audience was certainly more on PS3 than Xbox 360. Initially, it was an Xbox 360 exclusive and a Japan exclusive. It didn’t come west until 2015. Meanwhile, it hit arcades in 2013, PS3 in 2014, PS4 in 2016, PC in 2017, and Nintendo Switch in 2019. The PS3 and arcade releases were Japan-only, though. After this, the releases were worldwide.

The first game never really gained any traction in the West. In Japan, it wasn’t popular, but it found an audience at least. Console gaming has declined tremendously in Japan since. And given the lack of a Western audience, it is unclear who is being targeted with this sequel. It is also unclear how connected the two games are, but they can’t be too connected because the sequel features a new cast of characters. To this end, you can tell the two games are in the same series, but it appears that those who never played the first won’t need to do so in order to jump into this game, which makes sense considering the first game is 13 years old. That said, it begs the question why put “2” in the game title then?

What also has not been divulged is what the price of the sequel will be whenever it launches, either later this year or early next year. Further, there is no word if a physical release, even limited, is in the works. For now, those interested should plan on it being digital only. A larger physical release is almost certainly not a possibility, but a smaller boutique physical release can never be ruled out.

If this Xbox 360 nostalgia doens’t tickle your particular nostalgia, the good news is more is coming next week, courtesy of Bethesda. Meanwhile, Microsoft has been making some big moves involving the Xbox 360 and PC lately.