PlayStation Fans Are Obsessed With One Weird Aspect of Marvel’s Wolverine, And It Could Make or Break the Game

Few studios have built the reputation that Insomniac Games has. It has several hit series, including Spyro, Ratchet & Clank, Resistance, and a handful of smaller releases. But it is Marvel’s Spider-Man that truly saw its rise to glory. And now, Insomniac is bringing another fan-favorite superhero to life with Marvel’s Wolverine, one of Marvel’s most violent and complicated heroes. It promises to live up to comic book standards, with trailers showcasing the brutal combat, Wolverine’s healing abilities, multiple suits, and a story that sees Logan traveling the globe. But one surprising detail seems to be a major issue for a lot of fans.

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Fans are obsessed with the fact that Wolverine’s suit regenerates alongside his body. Ever since gameplay showed Logan’s clothing repairing itself alongside his body, it has continued to be a source of discontent, mentioned almost as often as Sony’s decision to kill physical discs. Admittedly, this creates a disconnect from how his mutant healing works and highlights the lingering damage from an intense fight. Considering how vocal this concern is, it makes me wonder how Insomniac will actually address this in-game when Marvel’s Wolverine launches on September 15th.

Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Wolverine’s Regenerating Suit

image Courtesy of Insomniac Games

The criticism sounds strange until you consider what makes Wolverine’s healing factor so visually compelling. Logan can take an extraordinary amount of punishment and recover from injuries that would down any ordinary person, and the trailers have shown this already. With Insomniac embracing this, it would make sense to show the lasting effects of this damage through his clothing being ruined. It tells a story of what Logan has been through, but with his suits healing, that story loses its impact.

I admit it is surprising how vocal fans have been about this. Discussions include having suit damage be permanent, having an option to toggle it on and off, or having it build up gradually. Players want to see Logan’s costume be increasingly battered as the game progresses. The appeal is that players could see Logan finishing brutal encounters with a torn mask, shredded fabric, and bloodstains, making every fight feel like it left a mark.

There is also historical significance to this desire. Comics and games like X-Men Origins: Wolverine have shown the powerful effect of showing both the damage Logan’s body and suit take. It creates a strong visual connection between combat and Logan’s healing factor. Marvel’s Wolverine is chasing a modern version of this idea, and Insomniac is emphasizing visceral combat and physical damage.

Insomniac Hasn’t Confirmed Whether Damaged Suits Will Stay Damaged

image Courtesy of Insomniac Games

Insomniac has not outright confirmed how permanent suit damage will function in Marvel’s Wolverine. We’ve seen several costumes for the game, including classic Wolverine designs from the comics and even a suit from the recent Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. Sony and Insomniac have also confirmed additional suits are available, and we’ve seen Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 get new suits years after release. But this doesn’t answer the question fans continue asking.

I can see Insomniac having some suits that keep the damage permanently, while others heal. Having different damage rules for specific suits would tailor this option for all kinds of players. Going this route over a universal toggle can highlight the importance and significance of different costumes while giving fans what they want. Insomniac has shown a willingness to give fans control over superhero costumes, so this is totally possible.

The uncertainty matters because costumes are incredibly important to the game and Wolverine’s history. Insomniac’s previous Marvel games turned alternate suits into a major part of the experience, and Marvel’s Wolverine looks to be continuing that. I know I spent a lot of time choosing the right suit for Peter and Miles, and I foresee doing the same for Logan. But whether or not some costumes maintain permanent damage could have a huge impact on that decision.

This Small Detail Could Push Fans Away From Marvel’s Wolverine

image Courtesy of Insomniac Games

To call this a make-or-break issue may be exaggerating and excessive, especially when it is a small detail in Marvel’s Wolverine. Insomniac is promising a narrative-driven single-player action-adventure game with brutal combat, stealth, exploration, and cinematic sequences. So in the end, how much will Logan’s suit regenerating really affect the overall game?

But what may seem a small issue to some players is a major turn-off for others. Logan is one of the most complicated and deep characters in Marvel’s history, and fans have formed an emotional connection with the character. If his body heals while his costume remains damaged, this visual can communicate everything he endures. This makes the frustration some fans feel understandable, even if it does not completely ruin the entire experience.

Insomniac still has time to clarify how suit regeneration works or even make changes after launch. Regardless, Marvel’s Wolverine is shaping up to be one of the biggest launches for PlayStation 5. Whether or not suit regeneration will affect the game’s sales and reception remains to be seen. But for a game about the world’s most famous healing mutant, letting his battered costume help tell the story could be one of the small touches that makes Marvel’s Wolverine feel even more authentic to the character.