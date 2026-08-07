Nintendo Is Sitting on the Perfect Formula for The Legend of Zelda, and Pokemon Proves It Works

Few remakes are as exciting as the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and I cannot wait to revisit one of the greatest games ever made. However, with the next Zelda game being yet another 3D game, I wish Nintendo would remember its 2D games. The last mainline 2D Zelda game was The Legend of Zelda: Link Between Worlds on the Nintendo 3DS in 2013, over a decade ago. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was a refreshing twist on the 2D formula, but it wasn’t a classic adventure starring Link. We need more 2D Zelda games on the Nintendo Switch 2, and there is already a perfect way to bring them back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of my favorite 2D Zelda games, or games in this case, is The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages on the Game Boy Color. These split-release games offered two different experiences, following a formula that Pokemon has successfully used for generations. Oracle of Seasons offered a more combat-focused adventure, while Oracle of Ages leaned into the series’ puzzle aspect. By releasing two games at the same time, Nintendo was able to cater to all fans of The Legend of Zelda, and this could work once again on the Nintendo Switch 2.

The Oracle Zelda Games Already Had a Working Two-Game Formula

image courtesy of nintendo

One of the reasons that The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages stand out so much is the dual release, but also that Nintendo didn’t simply release the same game twice. Both adventures offered different worlds, mechanics, puzzles, and progression. Players could even link the games together to unlock bonus content and expand the adventure. Like Pokemon, this encouraged players to either purchase both games or connect with friends.

The distinction between the two games encouraged players to experiment and get creative. Oracle of Seasons centered on changing the seasons of Holodrum while Oracle of Ages allowed players to change between the past and present in Labrynna. Not only that, but each game had its own difficulty, with Oracle of Ages presenting the more difficult challenge and Oracle of Seasons being more approachable. This gave players a choice over what kind of experience they wanted.

This is the aspect I want Nintendo to revisit. By doing a split-release, we get double the Zelda and adventure. And these aren’t just the same game but two different experiences that share the same goal. The games could share characters, items, locations, or story elements without requiring either adventure to feel incomplete. The original Oracle formula already demonstrated that this could work.

Pokemon Has Kept the Concept Alive for Decades

image courtesy of the pokemon company

Pokemon has spent decades releasing two connected games, showing how this philosophy works. Since the original Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue releases, the series has frequently divided content between paired versions. Different Pokemon, encounters, and other elements encouraged players to trade with friends, turning the distinction between versions into part of the social experience rather than simply forcing players to buy two copies.

Even today, this formula remains part of Pokemon’s success. Players select the version they want and coordinate with friends to complete the Pokedex. My friends and I always work together to ensure we catch additional exclusives for our respective versions. Exclusive Pokemon aren’t the only difference either, as both games can have unique twists on gyms, rivals, and more.

Nintendo already applied this philosophy to Zelda once before, and the Nintendo Switch 2 is the perfect opportunity to revisit it. This would give fans two new 2D adventures launching together, each with its own central mechanic, dungeon designs, enemies, and difficulty curve. Nintendo could implement even more ways for the games to be connected, including co-op in addition to bonus content.

It’s Time for Nintendo to Bring Back 2D Zelda Adventures

image courtesy of nintendo

A new pair of 2D Zelda games could also give Nintendo an opportunity to experiment without placing every new idea into a massive 3D production. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and even to some extent, The Legend of Zelda: Triforce Heroes, showed that there was room for experimentation in 2D Zelda. But now it is time for Nintendo to implement some unusual mechanics in a brand new 2D adventure starring Link.

The Switch 2’s increased hardware opens the door for 2D games even better than The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages. Both games could even have more diverse mechanics than the other, with one emphasizing manipulating the physical environment while the other alters more metaphysical aspects. This would create two different adventures, and Nintendo could create a shared dungeon where players have to rely on powers from both games.

So while I am pumped to revisit The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, I am more disappointed we still don’t have a new 2D Zelda. The Oracle formula is an excellent way to revive The Legend of Zelda’s origins, and now is the time. Nintendo doesn’t need to choose between 2D and 3D, but can release them alongside one another like it plans to do for Donkey Kong. Releasing two different and connected Zelda games is the best way to bring 2D Zelda back with a bang, and Pokemon continues to prove how effective this strategy is.