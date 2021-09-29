The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are swiftly approaching their one-year anniversary, but the two next-gen consoles remain incredibly difficult to obtain both online and in store locations. Unfortunately, it seems that supply issues for the consoles won’t be calming down anytime soon. In an interview with The Wrap, Xbox boss Phil Spencer discussed the issue, and how it could remain a problem well into 2022. Spencer attributes part of the problem to the global chip shortage that’s having an impact on countless industries right now, but the issue apparently goes deeper than that.

“I think it’s probably too isolated to talk about it as just a chipproblem,” said Spencer. “When I think about, what does it mean to get theparts necessary to build a console today, and then get it to the marketswhere the demand is, there are multiple kind of pinch points in thatprocess. And I think regretfully it’s going to be with us for months andmonths, definitely through the end of this calendar year and into thenext calendar year.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the situation is clearly frustrating for Xbox fans, the company has continued to offer its first-party games on Xbox One, in addition to Xbox Series X|S. That will be the case for this year’s big releases, including Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, and the trend could continue for the foreseeable future as these shortages continue. That means fans won’t have to worry about missing out on the games themselves, but there are other features that make these consoles appealing.

“The thing that’s most disappointing is just the fan disappointment,” Spencer went on. “People really want this new generation ofconsoles—they’re good consoles, both from us and the other platformholders—and they want the new functionality. We’re working hard to bringthem to market but it’s going to be a challenge that we’ll work throughfor quite a while.”

Unfortunately, fans are just going to have to be patient as Spencer and Microsoft work to make more consoles available. Hopefully fans that want the Xbox Series X and Series S will be able to get them sooner, rather than later.

Have you been able to obtain an Xbox Series X yet? Are you surprised by the continued supply issues? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T: Video Games Chronicle]