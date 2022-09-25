New Xbox Update Lets Players Turn Off the Start Up Sound

Microsoft is always looking for new ways for players to customize their experience on Xbox. In its continued attempts to do just that, the company has rolled out a new Xbox Update Preview to Alpha users. The new update will feature a handful of quality of life improvements, including the ability to turn off the console's start-up sound. For anyone that plays their system late at night, possibly when the rest of the house is asleep, this is a very nice option. It's definitely not a game changer, but it's great that Xbox plans on giving all users that option in the future.

In addition to this new audio option, the latest Xbox update will also offer a number of different fixes for various issues. According to the official Xbox Wire website, users should expect to see the following:

Apps

Fixed an issue where the Xbox Accessories app would close unexpectedly when configuring a controller.

My Games & Apps

Fixes to address an issue where the list of titles when filtered by "Installed" and "Ready to install" in the full library were not always accurate.

Additional fixes to address an issue where the full library would continue to load until the console was restarted.

System

Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note : Users participating in Preview may see "odd" text across the console, for more information go here.



Now that fixes for these issues are in the works, there are a number of other known issues that the company is looking to resolve. Xbox users that are interested in being considered for these types of Alpha releases can do so by accessing the Xbox Insider Hub on their console and selecting "Joining new rings" under the Activities tab. Clicking that will prompt the user to fill out a survey, which will make them eligible. Many users will be more than happy to wait for these updates to get a general release; however, those interested could help Xbox make the console more friendly to users!

What do you think of this Alpha update? Is this feature something you would take advantage of? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!