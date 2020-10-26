Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Official Walkthrough Released

Xbox today released an official walkthrough for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It is essentially a brief overview of everything players can expect after booting up the new consoles when they release from the user interface and dashboard design to specific buttons on the contoller and beyond. If you've been at all confused about what the next-gen Xbox consoles can do, can't do, or how to do it, this walkthrough is for you.

"During the video, you’ll get a closer look at how we’ve made it faster than ever to get into your games, how games on the next generation of Xbox look better and play better than ever before, and how the Xbox app keeps you connected to your console and friends, even when you’re not home," Xbox Wire Editor in Chief Will Tuttle says in the accompanying blog post. "From the new dashboard experience and our new Xbox Wireless Controller to next-gen game optimizations and storage solutions, this video will give you a look at everything you can expect from Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S."

This is it. Get the full overview. What to expect when you boot up your next generation Xbox Series X|S: https://t.co/c1bB5Y3rrp pic.twitter.com/ux9akd0OJ9 — Xbox (@Xbox) October 26, 2020

At just under 15 minutes, the official walkthrough covers a lot of ground. There's even a brief moment where the hosts introduce, handle, and quickly install a storage expansion into the Xbox Series X. The biggest focus seems to be on what Xbox has kept hammering home since first revealing that it would be the case: quick load times, improved graphics, and the ability to play thousands of games from across four generations of consoles.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both set to launch on November 10th for $499 and $299, respectively. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S so far? Did the walkthrough answer all of your questions? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!