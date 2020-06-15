Xbox Series X Smart Delivery Details Revealed

✖

When it comes to backwards compatibility, Microsoft's plans for the Xbox Series X seem to be more ambitious than anything that other console manufacturers have offered in the past. Microsoft has detailed its plans for Smart Delivery, and longtime fans of the company's consoles will be rewarded for sticking with them throughout the years. Essentially, once a user has purchased a game, they will no longer have to pay for changes made to that game to optimize it for the Xbox Series X. Games that have been optimized for the system, such as Halo Infinite, will automatically feature the superior experience through Smart Delivery.

Interestingly enough, this will also work across various consoles owned in the same household. For example, a user can enjoy Halo Infinite in the game's optimized format on the Xbox Series X in one room, and then play the same game on Xbox One in the user's bedroom later, minus the optimized features. Essentially, Microsoft wants players to always get the best possible experience, regardless of what system they're playing on.

In addition to the games themselves, save data will also automatically transfer between the various consoles. Microsoft has confirmed that all Xbox Game Studios titles will support Smart Delivery. As far as third party releases are concerned, that will be up to the individual publishers and developers. In total, 14 games have been confirmed to feature Xbox Series X optimization that will be delivered via Smart Delivery:

The Ascent

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla



Call of the Sea

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

Gears 5

Halo Infinite

Metal: Hellsinger

Second Extinction

Scarlet Nexus

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

All in all, Smart Delivery sounds like a great incentive for current Xbox One owners to purchase an Xbox Series X. It might even be the kind of thing that appeals to newcomers, as well. Sony has been pretty vague regarding backwards compatibility with the PlayStation 5, but it seems that the system will only support backwards compatibility with some of the previous console's biggest games. For gamers that have built-up large libraries of games over the years, the Xbox Series X just might offer greater appeal versus Sony's next console.

With Smart Delivery, you can buy a game once with the guarantee that you’ll be able to play the best version of that game across generations. Learn more here: https://t.co/o275dzAUaX — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) June 15, 2020

What do you think of Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X? Does backwards compatibility matter to you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.