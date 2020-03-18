Fans React to PS5’s Backwards Compatibility

For the last few months, rumors have been swirling about PlayStation 5‘s backwards compatibility. Perhaps one of the most exciting rumors in this regard was that PS5 would be able to play any previous PlayStation game. It seemed too good to be true at the time and, alas, it has proved to be just that. Today, Sony revealed some new information about the console’s backwards compatibility, and it turns out that not only will the system not support games older than PS4, it will only support the 100 or so most popular games for the system, at launch, with more games being added down the line. Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans are a bit disappointed by the news, and took to social media to air their frustrations.

What do you think about PlayStation 5’s backwards compatibility? Does this change your opinion on the console? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what viewers think about PS5’s backwards compatibility!

It’s hard not to compare it with Microsoft’s superior plan.

We all knew the ps5 was going to be weaker then the Series X. The only good thing about the ps5 is it has a faster SSD then the Series X. The ps5 can’t even do full backwards compatibility only the top 100 PS4 games. That’s pathetic when the Series X can play ALL Xbox One games — ✖️Big Z ✖️ (@Gzprime2) March 18, 2020

It seemed unlikely, but it still hurts.

This the people that thought PS5 was going to launch with PS1-PS3 backwards compatibility 😂 pic.twitter.com/fDAPmdXpuq — King J 🤴🏿 (@JMaine518) March 18, 2020

Yeah, some fans definitely aren’t happy about it.

They call it backwards compatibility because you look at the PS5 and walk away backwards to the PS4. — Ultima (@UltimaShadowX) March 18, 2020

Others are doing a bit of a victory lap.

LMAO! YO PS5 IS TRASH BRO!!! BACKWARDS COMPATIBILITY WITH ONLY A FEW PS4 GAMES! LESS POWER THAN THE XBOX SERIES X! NO GAMES! THIS CONSOLE IS D.O.A!!! I TOLD YOU! #PlayStation #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/9J4PDD1PQ4 — zobe70 ॐ (@MonkeyKingZobe) March 18, 2020

People were really hoping for something better.

The whole ps5 stream just made me for real not want the ps5. The backwards compatibility sounds horrible since only like 100 games will work at launch and most likely none of the ones I actually care about but just the aaa movie garbage they like to push. And probably no ps1-3 — Mako of the Re;surrection (🌸;ω;) (@DOwOMakOwO) March 18, 2020

It would have been a great way for some fans to play catch-up on games they missed.

I was hoping the PS5 would be fully backwards compatible with everything. PS4 compatibility is fine, but I wanted more out of the box. This will be my first PS purchase (other than a Vita) since a PS2 so I was hoping to catch up on everything. Sort of underwhelmed. 🙁 — “Mad Dog” Jim Finch (@MADDOGJMF) March 18, 2020

I don’t think Sony can be blamed for all of that, to be honest.

No PS5 reveal

Bad backwards compatibility

No smash reveal

No BOTW 2



worst presentation ever pic.twitter.com/oK5yKYDllj — Ian (@CloudStrian) March 18, 2020

Fresh brownies while gaming would be a nice consolation.

#PS5 does not have backwards comparability but will have a built in easy bake oven.



The partnership with Hasbro is VERY exciting but is ultimately why Sony was forced to make a console without backwards compatibility. — Hova (@JahovasWitniss) March 18, 2020

Still, some are adopting a wait-and-see approach.