Xbox and The Rock Are Giving Away a ZOA Energy Mini Fridge, Controller, and More

Xbox and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have worked together more than once in the past, and they’re doing so again currently to give away a special ZOA Energy care package for fans to win. The gift set comes with a miniature version of an Xbox Series X-styled fridge similar to the full-size one given away late last year and also come with a custom Xbox Series X|S controller among other items.

The giveaway was detailed in a post on the Xbox Wire where Xbox and The Rock announced their latest partnership. Closer in size to the actual console itself, the mini fridge resembles the Xbox Series X console and comes with a couple of cans of ZOA Energy in different flavors. The prize also includes “other fun surprises” which appear to include some unique Xbox/ZOA Energy coasters judging from the announcement post. You can see what the fridge itself looks like below in our tweet that showed what it looked like when Xbox sent us one.

Would you look at that! @Xbox and @TheRock sent us a special Xbox Series X mini fridge to celebrate the launch of ZOA Energy drinks. It even has the little vents on top. pic.twitter.com/X1a1fY4c4w — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) March 18, 2021

“Fans have the chance to win their very-own customized ZOA Xbox Package that includes a custom Xbox Series X ZOA mini-fridge fully stocked with ZOA Energy products, a custom ZOA Xbox wireless controller and other fun surprises through Microsoft Rewards beginning next week on March 25,” Xbox’s announcement about the giveaway said. “The ZOA branded mini fridge matches the outer design of the Xbox Series X.”

To enter to win the gift set, all you have to do is enter through the Microsoft Regards program. You’ll have to wait until March 25th to officially enter, but once that date comes around, you’ll have from then until June 2nd to enter to win. The official rules for the sweepstakes to not appear to have been posted yet, so it’s not known if multiple of these gift sets will be given away or when the winner(s) can expect to receive prizes.

The Xbox post also wanted to remind its community that they can buy ZOA Energy drinks separately from the sweepstakes if they’re enticed to do so. The site for the Xbox collab markets the energy drink as “Energy drinks for gaming warriors,” so if you’re into G Fuel and related products, this might be one to try.

Xbox’s ZOA Energy sweepstakes begins on March 25th.