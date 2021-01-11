New Xbox Series X "Pulse Red" Controller Revealed

✖

Xbox has revealed a new Xbox Wireless Controller -- "Pulse Red" -- with an all-new color scheme focusing on bright red, black, and white. The new controller color joins the previous official Xbox Wireless Controller color schemes of "Carbon Black," "Robot White," and "Shock Blue." While the official design is totally new, the underworkings of the Xbox Wireless Controller are not, so this is really just another color scheme for folks to pick from when trying to decide which one to grab.

The new "Pulse Red" controller is set to be available more widely on February 9th for $64.99 but will be available beginning tomorrow, January 12th, in China. "With a vivid, fiery-red topcase and crisp, white backcase, the new Pulse Red controller brings the same energy and equally striking color as the Shock Blue," Xbox says of the new controller design. "Matte black triggers, bumpers, and hybrid D-pad reduce slip against sweaty fingers and thumbs for greater control, while a textured dot pattern on the triggers and bumpers to keep your grip locked in."

We’re excited to introduce the latest design in the new generation of controllers, the Xbox Wireless Controller - Pulse Red. Details here: https://t.co/XAUb9N2Bpg — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) January 11, 2021

As noted above, the new "Pulse Red" Xbox Wireless Controller will be available widely on February 9th for $64.99. It works with the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and mobile devices. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both now available for $499 and $299, respectively, if you can find them in stock. You can also check out our official review of the Xbox Series X right here. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

What do you think of the new Pulse Red controller? Have you had a chance to play the Xbox Series X or Series S as of yet? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!