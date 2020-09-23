New Xbox Series X Controller Revealed

✖

Microsoft has revealed the first non-standard Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller, which features a bold blue design reminiscent of Sonic the Hedgehog. Previously, all Microsoft had revealed was an all-white and all-black versions of the Xbox Series X controller, but these won't be the only options at launch. There were also be a blue controller that isn't entirely blue, but features white and black accents.

In addition to "Robot White" and "Carbon Black," Microsoft has confirmed there will be three other color-variants available. Two of these haven't been revealed yet, but one of them, "Shock Blue," can be seen below. Pre-orders are live on Amazon and Walmart now for $64.99.

"First up is our new Xbox Wireless Controller in Shock Blue – a vibrant new hue, not yet seen on any of our previous controllers," says Xbox of the controller. "The striking blue top case is accented by the bold, black hybrid D-pad and ABXY buttons and softened by the crisp, white back case for an eye-catching look. Just like the new Xbox Wireless controllers in Carbon Black and Robot White, our new Shock Blue is optimized for next-gen gameplay."

(Photo: Xbox)

Just like the Robot White and Carbon Black controllers, the Shock Blue variant will only cost $60 when it releases this November. However, it's safe to assume quantities of Shock Blue won't be as plentiful as Robot White and Carbon Black. Further, colored-variants typically sell quickly around release. Combine these two things and the Shock Blue controller may be hard to find at launch.

For now, there are no in-person images of the Shock Blue controller, so it remains to be seen just how vibrant and good it truly looks.

The Xbox Series X is set to release worldwide on November 10 priced at $500 and accompanied by the $300 Xbox Series S.

For more coverage on the consoles and all things Xbox click here or check out the relevant links below:

