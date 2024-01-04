XDefiant Developer Gives Update on Status of the Game Ahead of Imminent Release

XDefiant has gotten a notable update ahead of the game's expected release. The shooter genre is pretty crowded these days, but fans are hungry for the competition. For years, games like Call of Duty have dominated the market and that has resulted in the franchise making some decisions that have upset fans. It has led to rushed releases with bugs and strange creative decisions, messy campaigns, disappointing multiplayer modes, and more. That's not to say each game is like this, but more competition would incentivize Call of Duty to do better and give fans some variety. That's where Ubisoft's new shooter, XDefiant, comes in to play and it even comes from a former Call of Duty executive producer, Mark Rubin.

With that said, it has been in various testing stages for quite a while and fans are eager to play the full game. A full release has been pushed back a number of times now, but Ubisoft appears to be pretty close to finally getting XDefiant out the door. As the game gears up for a supposed imminent launch, Ubisoft is ironing out the kinks and also starting to develop future content for the game as well. With that said, Rubin gave an update on the game as we enter a new year which will see the full release of XDefiant. Mainly, they have fixed Netcode issues and implemented a new Party System which is being tested as we speak for launch. You can view his full statement below.

"Happy New Year Everyone!!! Hope everyone had a good Holiday!

The team is getting back into the office this week and we are ready for a great year! We will have some more specific news in the next couple of weeks as we get ready for launch. But the quick update on our progress is: 1) We have addressed the weird issues that were affecting Netcode (see previous update for more info) and we will continue to improve and test our netcode before and after launch, and 2) we've implemented the new Party System and are now just putting it through rigorous testing and bug fixing as we get ready for launch.

I also want to give a shout out to those team members who worked through the holidays. Much of our team is working on future content but many of those that are working on getting the game ready to ship did put in some hours over the holidays and I want to recognize their dedication. We try very hard to not be a crunch studio as we care about our people and their families. The whole team is very dedicated to XDefiant and we are super excited to launch this game!"

As of right now, we have no firm release date for XDefiant. We expect the date will be announced in the early months of 2024 and there will be a very short build up, if it's not outright stealth launched. We'll just have to wait and see, but we can probably expect the game by spring time, if not much sooner.