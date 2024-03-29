XDefiant Developers Announce Another Delay in Latest Update

Ubisoft's XDefiant has had a troubled development history. The game was originally reported to be released alongside Call of Duty's Haunting event last year. That date has come and gone and XDefiant is still not on the market. In fact, it was "delayed indefinitely" last October, and the last major update hit earlier this year. At the time, it looked like the team might be able to have XDefiant out by the end of March, but today the team has announced yet another delay. That said, it's not all bad news for fans looking to jump into the free-to-play shooter.

XDefiant Delay Announced, Test Session Revealed

The update was posted to XDefiant's Twitter, explaining what's been happening behind the scenes. The team says, "This game has always been community-first, with player feedback as a top priority. While we hoped to go live by the end of March, there are still some improvements that we need to test before that."

There's no exact timetable for how long the delay will take, but XDefiant is gearing up to start a new Test Session. Ubisoft says, "We're finishing preparation for a 12-hour Server Test Session that will be worldwide on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The goal of this test is to stress our servers and get critical data to prepare us for launch. This is where we need your help to test our servers as much as possible! As always, feedback on your experience is important to us. After this short test, we expect to be able to lock a launch date and sharing more about the exciting content XDefiant has to offer in the future!"

Presumably, the XDefiant developers will announce more details about the Test Session in the next few weeks. Because it's a stress test, it will likely be open to everyone. After all, if a developer wants to test its servers, it will want as many players as possible to hop in. Either way, fans are hopeful that XDefiant will ship relatively soon.

What is XDefiant?

As mentioned, XDefiant is an upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter from Ubisoft. The game puts players into various factions and classes, each of which comes with its own set of unique abilities and weapons. XDefiant's factions use groups from Ubisoft's massive catalog of games, including crews from Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell, and The Division. However, it's not only the Tom Clancy universe that's getting in on the fun. After launch, the team has plans to add factions from Far Cry and Watch Dogs. The developers have also claimed that XDefiant's maps will have features "you wouldn't expect" from other shooters.

XDefiant doesn't have a release date yet, but it will launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.