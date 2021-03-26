Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Rumors Grow After New Tease Emerges

✖

A few weeks back, a new development had come about from longtime Xenoblade Chronicles composer Yasunori Mitsuda that made some believe that a third installment in the series could be in the works. Mitsuda said that he was in the process of preparing for a massive recording session that would take place next month in April and would feature some of his biggest work in years. Given that the beloved composer hadn't worked on anything this large since Xenoblade Chronicles 2, some believed that this latest composition could be for a sequel. Well, based on new info that has now come about, perhaps those guesses weren't so far off.

It was revealed recently that the composition Mitsuda has put together for this new game is going to be performed in part by ACE. If you're not familiar with what ACE is, it's a band that has previously worked on a number of different Nintendo projects. Two of those games, in particular, happen to be Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 respectively.

Considering the fact that Mitsuda and ACE are once again working together, it very much seems like Xenoblade Chronicles 3 could be a reality. That being said, it's important to note that no such project has been revealed, or even teased, for that matter, by Nintendo. Not to mention, ACE and Mitsuda both have a number of credits to their names outside of the Xenoblade series. What they could be joining forces for in this instance could be totally different from their past ventures. As such, take this all with a pretty large grain of salt for the moment. Even if this collaboration does result in another Xenoblade Chronicles game, we likely won't know one way or another for quite some time.

[Thanks, Reddit]