Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Speculation Runs Rampant After New Tease

Nintendo fans are perhaps getting a bit ahead of themselves in regards to a new update message that has come about from the composer behind Xenoblade Chronicles. While it could very well be in relation to something else entirely, some fans are now believing that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 could be in the works thanks to a new message that has recently come about.

Mentioned on his personal blog, composer Yasunori Mitsuda recently stated that he is preparing for a “large-scale” recording of some sort that is planned to take place in April. Mitsuda shared the message alongside an image that showed the score of this game printed out on paper and scattered across a room. While Mitsuda didn’t tease what project this could be for, he did say that it has been quite some time since he has worked on something of this scale that includes so many instruments.

After Mitsuda posted the message, the idea of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 being in the works has started to gain traction. The reason for this is primarily because, in recent years, the Xenoblade franchise is far and away the biggest thing that Mitsuda has worked on. Despite having credits on a number of other projects, the composer’s last major game that was worked on was that of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. As such, many think that a third game in the series could be in the works if he is once again doing music for a game of a similar scale.

That being said, there are limitless possibilities with just what this game could be. Simply because Mitsuda hasn't worked on a massive game since Xenoblade Chronicles 2 doesn't then mean that his next AAA musical work needs to be for the same franchise. As such, it's best to not get your hopes up too high for a third installment just yet.

Despite this disclaimer, Xenoblade Chronicles as a whole is something that Nintendo continues to place quite a bit of focus on. Not only have Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition released within the past few years alone on Nintendo Switch, but the next two fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pyra and Mythra, are also from the series. So there's always a chance that a new game could be in the pipeline, but perhaps this tease isn't in relation to such an occurrence.

