Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Update Live, Patch Notes Released

The final DLC wave for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now available on Nintendo Switch, and it's the one many fans have been eagerly waiting for! Wave 4 features a new story scenario, set before the events of the main campaign. "Future Redeemed" will connect the storylines for all three games in the trilogy, and will see the return of Shulk, the main character from the original Xenoblade Chronicles. Given that, it seems like a lot of fans will be excited to check this one out! Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below:

Ver. 2.0.0 (Released April 25, 2023)

Additions to Spec

Added functionality to receive Expansion Pass Wave 4.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where starting a NEW GAME after acquiring swimwear would make the player unable to receive the swimwear. In the event that this issue is already affecting your game, updating the title will cause the swimwear to already be acquired.

Fixed an issue where a character's status display in battle would remain the same as when interlinked.

As with the previous waves, Future Redeemed is available exclusively to players that purchase the game's Expansion Pack, which retails on the eShop for $29.99. Some fans are hoping that Future Redeemed will eventually receive its own physical release, as was the case for the expansion for Xenoblade Chronicles 2. However, Nintendo has made no such announcement, and fans of the series will have to settle for the digital release for the time being.

It's certainly been interesting to see Shulk's journey over the years! It's hard to believe that Xenoblade Chronicles almost didn't make it to North America, and yet the series has become a pretty important one for Nintendo. Now Shulk's journey is coming to something of a conclusion with Future Redeemed, but at the very least, players will still be able to see him in the Super Smash Bros. series. Maybe someday we'll even see his new look from Future Redeemed as an alternate skin!

What do you think of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 so far? Are you excited to finally check out Future Redeemed? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!