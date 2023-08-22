Xenoblade Chronicles Creator Teases "Vastly Different" Fourth Game

Earlier this year, Xenoblade Chronicles 3's Future Redeemed DLC released, connecting the narratives for all three games in the trilogy, and providing what fans felt was a true ending. While this story may have come to its conclusion, series creator Tetsuya Takahashi is clearly thinking about the future. The soundtrack for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 recently released, and it includes a message from Takahashi. Translated by Xeno fan site Mira, the message offers some interesting hints about Takahashi's future plans. The director notes that, if the series does continue, it will do so in a way that's "vastly different" from previous games.

"Rather than playing on defense, going on the offense; change rather than maintain. This is a stance that I have continued to hold for thirty years," writes Takahashi. "If there is another 'Xenoblade,' it will likely be something vastly different from what came before. In style and in music, I would like to make my next goal something that will betray everyone's expectations, in a good way."

At this point, Xeno fans are quite used to seeing major changes! The Xenoblade Chronicles trilogy fits under the wider "Xeno" umbrella, alongside Xenogears and Xenosaga. Xenogears, Xenosaga, and Xenoblade Chronicles are all technically separate, featuring different characters and worlds. However, they all share certain thematic elements that connect them. These franchises previously appeared on PlayStation platforms, but the Xenoblade Chronicles series has existed as an exclusive on Nintendo's systems following the company's purchase of Monolith Soft. The first Xenoblade Chronicles debuted on Wii, though the entire trilogy is currently available on Nintendo Switch.

Whatever the future brings, it's a safe bet that Xenoblade Chronicles fans will be ready and eager to see what Takahashi and Monolith Soft bring next. Entries in the series have been strong critical successes, and the developers have put a lot of care into crafting each entry. Takahashi seems to be in the early stages of planning, so fans will likely be waiting a long time to see what's next!

