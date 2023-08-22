Nintendo Switch Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new system update is now live for Nintendo Switch, bringing the console up to version 16.1.0. As has been the case for most of the system's updates lately, this one seems to be a pretty minor one, focusing on improvements to the console's stability. Unfortunately, Nintendo hasn't gone more into detail about these background improvements, but if there's anything on the bigger side, it's likely we'll learn more over the coming days. Full patch notes from the company's official website can be found below:

Ver. 16.1.0 (Released August 21, 2023)

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

There are still a lot of features that Nintendo fans would like to see implemented through updates, but those might have to wait until the company's next console. Rumors have suggested that the Nintendo Switch era is starting to draw to a close, with a new system coming in 2024. Nintendo has made no official announcement yet, but Switch has been on the market for more than six years now. That's a long lifespan for a video game platform, and Switch has been incredibly successful throughout. It remains to be seen whether Nintendo's next system can manage to replicate that success, and what changes can be expected over Switch.

While a new Nintendo console seems likely for next year, fans should have plenty of games to look forward to before then. This fall will see several first-party releases, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Detective Pikachu Returns, WarioWare: Move It!, and Super Mario RPG in 2023, as well as Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon and a game starring Princess Peach both set to release in 2024. Additionally, several high-profile games have DLC on the way, including Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If the Switch era truly is coming to an end next year, it certainly seems like things are ending on a high note!

