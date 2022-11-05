xQc Roasted on Twitch Stream After Losing $300,000 McLaren

Felix "xQc" Lengyel was recently roasted on a Twitch stream by Kai Cenat of AMP fame after he "lost" his $300,000 McLaren to his now ex-girlfriend Adept. The McLaren xQc saga began last year when xQc revealed during a stream of Forza Horizon 5 that he purchased a McLaren 720s Spider for $300,000 despite not having a driver's license. Fast-forward to a few days ago, and the aforementioned Adept revealed the car is actually in her name and currently in her possession as well.

During a recent stream, Adept revealed that she picked up xQc up that week in his McLaren. Naturally, this prompted questions in the chat about why she was in possession of it, which is when Adept revealed the car is registered in her name because xQc doesn't have a driver's license and thus can't register the car in his name. Whether she's keeping the car or not, she doesn't say. It doesn't sound like she is, but she could if she wanted to.

Following up this stream, Kai Cenat had a little fun at the expense of xQc, laughing at the fact that xQc's car wasn't in his possession less than a year after buying it. This prompted xQc to reveal he doesn't have the storage for the car, which may be the real reason it's sitting in Adept's garage in a "nice wrap." Coupled with this, xQc insists it will "come back."

When xQc will get his driver's license? We don't know. He hasn't set a date, but until he does, he won't be able to transfer the registration, which means, for now, his $300,000 McLaren technically isn't his.

