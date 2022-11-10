xQc Reveals His Review Score for God of War Ragnarok

The highly-anticipated God of War Ragnarok is now available, and PlayStation fans are finally getting a chance to see what the game has to offer. During a recent stream, Felix "xQc" Lengyel shared his opinion on the game, and what review score he would give Ragnarok. xQc gave the game an impressive 9.3 out of a possible 10, taking slight issue with some of the game's required backtracking. The streamer was quick to point out that this is a very small part of the game, but one that he took notice of, and stopped it from being a 9.5.

"I'll give it a 9.3 out of 10," xQc said during the stream. "I'll give it a 9.3, just because of certain stuff. I can't give a game a 10, and I don't want to give it a 9.5. A 10 doesn't exist for me, and 9.5 is near perfection, right? 9.3 because there's just a couple of things here and there, like going back to a bunch of places – I don't like doing that. Going back to the same areas a little bit. Even from the other game."

It's always interesting to see the thought process that people put into their personal review scores. As someone that reviews games for this site, I can attest that deciding on a numbered score can be a struggle sometimes, and the difference between a 9 and a 9.5 can simultaneously feel huge and quite small. Every reviewer has their own personal standard that they try to follow, and it's important to remember that all reviews are subjective, at the end of the day. No matter what number xQc landed on, it's clear that he's getting a lot of enjoyment out of God of War Ragnarok at the moment!

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: Dexerto]