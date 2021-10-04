Overwatch 2 Bringing Big Changes to Mei

When Overwatch 2 releases, the game will make a number of changes to beloved characters. During an Overwatch 2 preview event, professional Overwatch player Matthew “Super” DeLisi got a chance to go hands-on with the game, and he was quite surprised by what he saw. As Blizzard revealed earlier this year, Mei’s Endothermic Blaster will no longer freeze enemies in place, but the weapon will now deal more damage. However, we now know exactly how much more damage Mei will be capable of dishing out! During a Twitch stream, Super discovered that Mei will now do 90 Damage Per Second (DPS), over her current 55. That’s a big jump!

“What’s Mei’s current DPS on her left click,” Super asked during the stream. “55?!? In Overwatch 2, her left click is 90 persecond. You don’t freeze anybody, but… you know what I mean? You just f**kin left click them to death!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s possible that Blizzard will continue to fine-tune Mei and the rest of the cast as the release date for Overwatch 2 draws closer, and it will be interesting to see how fans react to these changes! Fans are often understandably hesitant about any changes to online multiplayer games, and it will be interesting to see how Mei mains alter their strategies to account for this. It’s possible some players could switch to a new main, while others might embrace Mei, based on her increased DPS. Hopefully, this proves to be a change for the better, and one that will work well for the game’s new five-on-five format. Unfortunately, there has been no release date announced for Overwatch 2 yet, so fans might have a long time to wait to see how these changes play out!

Overwatch 2 is expected to release on the same platforms as the current version of the game, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: Dexerto]