xQc Streams Breaking Bad on Kick Days After Controversial Dark Knight Stream

xQc has been streaming Breaking Bad after a pretty controversial stream involving The Dark Knight on Kick. Live streaming is a pretty unique hobby and even career path for some. People will tune in to watch others broadcast their lives for hours on end. Sometimes it's playing video games, sometimes it's an IRL stream exploring a new city or doing some kind of activity, sometimes people just watch someone they like watch videos on YouTube. Although xQc plays a bunch of games like Overwatch, he has made a lot of fans from just reacting to TikToks, YouTube videos, and even TV shows. This is largely a big no-no on Twitch unless streamers use the Amazon Prime Video Watch Party function, but now xQc is on Kick.

The streamer recently signed a $100 million non-exclusive deal with Kick. It's a historic deal and while xQc is allowed to stream on Twitch, he is primarily setting up shop on Kick. When the deal was announced, it was noted that he would be able to do things that he wasn't really able to do over on Twitch and... well, it looks like he has already started experimenting. Earlier this week, xQc streamed Christopher Nolan's Oscar winning superhero film, The Dark Knight, to thousands of people on Kick. Around halfway through the film when Joker is put briefly put behind bars, xQc noticed a Kick staffer pinned a message to the chat telling him his stream was in violation of their copyright policies and they'd need to end the stream and remove the VOD. Well, not long after, xQc began streaming Breaking Bad on the site, one of the most popular TV shows of all-time.

Naturally, it seems like xQc is already pushing his luck. It seems unlikely he'd get banned given the immense amount of dough Kick has poured into him, but it is probably causing some stress. Tens of thousands of people getting free access to some of the biggest pieces of entertainment isn't a good look and is likely freaking Kick's legal teams out. Whether or not xQc will do any more "movie nights" like this remains to be seen.

