Kick Goes Down After Signing xQc Deal

Kick has gone down after signing a historic deal with xQc. There are a lot of major streaming sites trying to compete with each other right now. Twitch has been the granddaddy of them all for quite a while, but over the years the likes of Mixer (now dead), YouTube, and Kick have all risen to try and compete for a piece of the pie. Twitch has made some errors along the way which has made it easier for creators to eye other places to host their content. YouTube has already swallowed up a handful of creators with major contracts and Kick is starting to do the same. Kick only started making waves in the last few months, but has lured over a number of major creators like Adin Ross.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that xQc signed a record breaking two-year, non-exclusive deal with Kick worth $100 million. It's one of the biggest deals made in the world of entertainment, even rivaling contracts for top-tier athletes like LeBron James. It's pretty historic and made immediate waves. Many were confused as to how Kick could even afford such a deal, but it was clear that the new streaming site is not playing around and is making major moves as xQc is one of Twitch's top streamers. While xQc can and will still stream on Twitch from time to time, his primary home is on Kick. Unfortunately, Kick wasn't prepared for just how big of a deal this would be as the site is now totally down after a major influx of traffic. On Twitter, Kick noted that is receiving 50x its normal traffic following xQc's first stream on the site and is experiencing stability issues.

Kick is experiencing stability issues due to immense traffic (50x our usual). We are overwhelmed by your support and will get this fixed quickly 🔧 — Kick.com (@KickStreaming) June 17, 2023

As of right now, Kick is actively working to fix the matters. At the time of writing, the site is completely inaccessible. It remains to be seen just how long it will take for it to return, but it is clear Kick is catching a lot of eyes. Some have speculated that this is a publicity stunt to make it all seem larger than it actually is, but xQc was pulling in nearly 70,000 viewers at one point during his stream.

