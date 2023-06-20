xQc Reveals New Details on His Record-Breaking Kick Deal

Recently, one of Twitch's biggest content creators, xQc announced that he was leaving the service to sign a 2-year, $100m contract with Kick, a service that just launched this year and has been billed as more "creator-friendly" than Twitch. In fact, Twitch has recently been rolling out new policies that haven't gone over very well in its various communities, leading some to assume that xQc left Twitch for that very reason. However, in a recent interview stream with Pokimane, xQc clarified that is not actually the case and he was thinking about his move for "months" before it was announced.

First spotted by Dexerto, the stream with xQc and Pokimane revealed a few things about the former's Kick deal that shed a bit more light on the process he went through before deciding to switch to Kick. Notably, he straight up said that he's "been thinking about this for months," and made clear that the recent changes had minimal impact on his move. That doesn't mean Twitch's unfavorable money split with creators had nothing to do with the change. After all, Kick's current split is much more favorable. However, xQc made it clear that several things went into his decision.

In the stream with Pokimane, he said that he "was never going to swap unless I was fully there mentally. It's all in pretty much. I don't like doing half ideas." Considering the size of his contract, it's clear that he's definitely all in. In a separate interview with Bleacher Report that went up the day the deal was announced, xQc said, "Kick is allowing me to try and do things I haven't been able to do before. I'm extremely excited to take this opportunity and maximize it into new creative and fresh ideas over the coming years." It's impossible for us to know what those ideas are just yet, but it does sound like xQc is feeling more free as a creator and fans should expect quality content to follow.

Beyond just xQc, the recent development of streamers leaving Twitch for places like Kick may continue. In fact, another major streamer Amouranth also recently announced she's joining Kick, further making it feel like Twitch is losing ground with its top streamers. It will be very interesting to pay attention to what changes, if any, Twitch implements to keep creators on its platform.