xQc Twitch Ban Quickly Lifted for Unknown Reason

✖

For the fifth time in his streaming career, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, who is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, was banned from the streaming platform over the course of this weekend. At the time, it wasn't known why xQc may have been booted, especially because the streamer himself never talked about the ban publicly. Luckily for xQc, almost as soon as the ban hammer came down, he was soon after reinstated on Twitch.

Despite being locked out of his Twitch account for a few hours, xQc was eventually given the keys back to his channel after a mere four hours. What's strange about this situation is that even a day after it took place, no one still knows why xQc was banned in the first place. Neither xQc himself nor Twitch have commented on the matter in a public capacity. As such, the whole thing has made fans a bit confused.

One possible cause according to many who have been monitoring the situation though is that it could have involved a DMCA strike. These copyright strikes have given many Twitch streamers fits over the past few years and have led to brief bans of this sort in the past. While we don't know absolutely if this was the case with xQc, it definitely seems probable.

All in all, the one thing that is for certain is that xQc was never going to be banned from Twitch regardless of what the situation might have been. As it stands, xQc happens to be one of the biggest content creators on the streaming platform. For Twitch to dump him in a permanent capacity would likely never happen in the near future, unless xQc himself did something truly terrible.

So do you have any theories about why xQc might have been banned? And do you believe that it's only a matter of time until he's booted from the platform for a sixth time? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.