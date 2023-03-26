Like a Dragon 8 Confirms Return of Fan-Favorite Character

Developers at RGG Studio have now confirmed that a fan-favorite character from the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) series will be making a return in Like a Dragon 8. Outside of simply announcing Like a Dragon 8 last year, details are still quite sparse on the sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon. While it's known that longtime series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu will be coming back following his exit in Yakuza 6, little else is currently known about the project. Luckily, those at RGG Studio have now confirmed at the very least that one of the most beloved characters in the entire Like a Dragon saga will be present in the next installment.

During a recent live stream held by RGG Studio, it was made clear that Goro Majima would be coming back in Like a Dragon 8. Perhaps other than Kiryu, Majima is likely the most adored character in the entire Like a Dragon series and has been in essentially every entry. Although many fans expected Majima to have a part to play in Like a Dragon 8, those theories have now been confirmed by designer Masayoshi Yokoyama.

Despite being now guaranteed to appear in Like a Dragon 8, Majima's involvement does come with a caveat. Specifically, Yokoyama noted that Majima wouldn't be part of the game's main cast. With this in mind, fans shouldn't expect Majima to be integral to the story that Like a Dragon 8 will end up telling. Still, his appearance in any capacity is surely something that will drive fan interest that much more.

As mentioned, there's still very little that we know about Like a Dragon 8 outside of the fact that it will be launching at some point in 2024. Whenever it does arrive, though, RGG Studio has confirmed that it will release simultaneously for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Are you happy to hear that Majima will be coming back in Like a Dragon 8? And when do you think that RGG Studio might begin to show off the game more heavily? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T The Gamer]