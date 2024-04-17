You Can Spare Alfira As The Dark Urge In Baldur's Gate 3

You'll need to use this loophole as the Dark Urge if you want to see the Tiefling bard make it past Act 1...

This article containers spoilers for Baldur's Gate 3.

If you've spent any amount of time with Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3, you know how vital it is to explore every inch of the map to get as much out of the game as possible, and it's not surprising that the experience changes based on which character option players choose to go with at the start of their adventure. You've undoubtedly experienced Act 1 many times as you start and restart (and start and restart again and again) until you've created the perfect custom character, and therefore you're more than likely familiar with the Tiefling bard introduced at Emerald Grove, Alfira.

Things take a dark turn for the beloved, possibly once upon a time companion, NPC bard Alfira if players opt to experience Baldur's Gate 3 as the Dark Urge, as the required quest line for the Origin character "The Urge" is prompted in Act 1 and results in an early grave for her. Alfira will show up in the player's camp asking to join them in their efforts, and whether you turn her away or welcome her into the camp with open arms, she won't be alive much longer to truly face the trials of an adventure such as this. The Dark Urge's twitching hand satiates their mind's thirst for blood by killing Alfira in their sleep, the only murder part of this quest line that is absolutely required for the Origin character as the others are able to be avoided through choice, saving throws, and the dice being on your side.

But does Alfira truly have to die?

The answer is no, but that doesn't mean you're completely absolved of the interaction, as Alfira's place as the Dark Urge's victim will simply be replaced by another NPC. But if you'd rather the Tiefling stay around, thankfully Baldur's Gate 3 includes a toggle for non-lethal damage, a feature that becomes useful as players consider recruiting Minthara for a good-aligned character and your saving grace if you don't want to see Alfira's bloodied body in your camp.

Dark Urge players wishing to spare Alfira's death at their hands need to knock her unconscious in the grove after meeting Kagha and before taking another long rest, sparing her life and securing the future of her narrative (for now) and the chance to secure the Potent Robe. It's important to note you must use unarmed combat and selective melee weapons rather than spells or ranged attacks, as these will kill her even if you've got non-lethal damage turned on.

While Alfira is saved, however, her place as a sacrificial lamb to satiate the Dark Urge is replaced by another bard. If you spare the Tiefling bard, you'll simply have to stomach killing a Dragonborn bard named Quil instead. Unlike Alfira, Quil doesn't appear anywhere else in the game, so players won't miss out on anything narrative wise longterm if they opt for this route instead.

With Alfira's life saved thanks to your additional efforts, you'll be able to meet her during Act 2 at the Last Light Inn where she will initiate the "Rescue the Tieflings" quest (provided there are other Tieflings alive still), and if you complete this quest you'll receive the Potent Robe, a fantastic armor option for classes with high charisma like bards, sorcerers, and warlocks.

Have you spared Alfira as The Dark Urge, and did you feel any guilt toward placing Quil in her place instead? Chat with me about it on X @amazingspidrhan!