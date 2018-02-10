YouTube Reveals Revamped Policies on Toxic Behavior Following Twitch’s Announced Changes

Earlier this week, we revealed Twitch’s revamped community guidelines put into place in an effort to scale down the level of toxicity seen in the streaming community. Specifically targeting harassment and hateful conduct, YouTube has just revealed their own changes along the same vein.

In a streaming culture that is teeming with an influx of Logan Pauls, YouTube just revealed their own changes to their policies regarding a flood of consumer complaints regarding its service and the company’s level of involvement on a correctional level:

Premium Monetization Programs, Promotion and Content Development Partnerships. We may remove a channel from Google Preferred and also suspend, cancel or remove a creator’s YouTube Original. Monetization and Creator Support Privileges. We may suspend a channel’s ability to serve ads, ability to earn revenue and potentially remove a channel from the YouTube Partner Program, including creator support and access to our YouTube Spaces. Video Recommendations. We may remove a channel’s eligibility to be recommended on YouTube, such as appearing on our home page, trending tab or watch next.

The team also added an additional note regarding their “slow” responses to controversial situations:

“In the past, we felt our responses to some of these situations were slow and didn’t always address our broader community’s concerns. Our ultimate goal here is to streamline our response so we can make better, faster decisions and communicate them clearly.

We believe strongly in the freedom of expression and we know that the overwhelming majority of you follow the guidelines and understand that you’re part of a large, influential, and interconnected community. But we also know that we have a responsibility to protect the entire community of creators, viewers, and advertisers from these rare but often damaging situations. We expect to issue these new consequences only in a rare handful of egregious cases, but hope they will help us prevent the actions of a few from harming the broader community.”

YouTube themselves have been under the spotlight for quite some time now with the above mentioned reactions to an alarming progression rate of toxic behavior while also seemingly turning a blind eye for some content creators, while completely shutting down others. The imbalance has been noticed, and criticized, for awhile now but it looks like they are trying to take the correct steps in listening to their community.

Will it be enough?