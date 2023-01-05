Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Reveals First Limited Cards of 2023

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has revealed the first set of restricted and newly unlimited cards in a ban list that'll go into effect soon. These include a number of cards that'll soon be limited, many more that'll be semi-limited, and a few that'll have their restrictions lifted entirely. The new list of limited and restricted cards doesn't go into effect until January 10th, however, so players still have some time left with their OP decks before they have to make changes.

As is the case with most of these sorts of updates, the new list of restricted cards was shared in a news update within the game before making its way online elsewhere as players discussed the changes and the impact they'd have on the game. You can find the full list of changes that'll take effect next week below:

Cards to be Limited

Block Dragon (3 to 1)

Supreme King Dragon Starving Venom (3 to 1)

Cards to be Semi-Limited

Card of Demise (3 to 2)

Aluber the Jester of Despia (3 to 2)

Pot of Duality (3 to 2)

Sky Striker Ace – Kagari (1 to 2)

Divine Wind of Mist Valley (1 to 2)

Spellbook of Judgment (1 to 2)

Predaplant Ophrys Scorpio (1 to 2)

Supreme King Dragon Darkwurm (1 to 2)

Cards to be Unlimited

Wind-Up Carrier Zenmaity (2 to 3)

ABC-Dragon Buster (2 to 3)

The notes provided within the announcement shared some context on why these changes were made.

"We have compiled the trends and results of Decks used in Ranked Duels and events, and will limit cards and Decks with outstandingly high usage and win rates in line with their impact on the metagame," the Master Duel team said regarding these changes. "The changes made to the list reflect our aims of preventing Decks from becoming too difficult to counter, and ensuring the game's tactical element is not compromised by overly short Duels."

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players can expect to see these changes take effect on January 10th. After that, players can look forward to another list of updated restrictions like this in the feature as the meta evolves further.

[H/T Master Duel Meta]