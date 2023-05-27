Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Ban List Finally Gets Updated, New Forbidden and Limited Cards Revealed

The new Yu-Gi-Oh! ban list has finally been revealed to show what cards will now be limited or forbidden as well as those that are no longer on the ban list at all. This updated ban list for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG has been something players have been asking for over and over throughout the past week or so in all the replies to anything remotely Yu-Gi-Oh! related that's been shared by official accounts on social media, so it's been something players have been looking forward to to say the least. It also just so happens to have dropped right in the middle of a Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series event which will only add to the hot takes players are already offering.

A quick look at the new ban list shows that there are 25 changes to take note of. Much of the ban list remains the same as it was before, though some cards are new to the list entirely, others have been removed, and several have had their restrictions either softened or heightened. Denglong, First of the Yang Zing, Superheavy Samurai Scarecrow, and Number 89: Diablosis The Mind Hacker are just a few examples of cards that are already topics of discussion following the update.

These new changes don't go into effect until June 5th, so Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG players have some time to adjust to them. You can see all the notable changes listed out below with the full ban list seen here.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Ban List Update May 2023

Cyber-Stein

Advanced Format: Forbidden (was Limited)

Traditional Format: Limited

Superheavy Samurai Scarecrow

Advanced Format: Forbidden (New)

Traditional Format: Limited (New)

Number 89: Diablosis The Mind Hacker

Appointer of the Red Lotus

Branded Expulsion

Advanced Format: Forbidden (New)

Traditional Format: Limited (New)

Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos

Advanced Format: Limited (was Forbidden)

Traditional Format: Limited

Mathmech Circular

Advanced Format: Limited (New)

Traditional Format: Limited (New)

Psy-Framegear Gamma

Denglong, First of the Yang Zing

Advanced Format: Limited (was Forbidden)

Traditional Format: Limited

Kashtira Arise-Heart

Purrely Delicious Memory

Naturia Sacred Tree

Herald of Orange Light

Advanced Format: Semi-Limited (was Limited)

Traditional Format: Semi-Limited (was Limited)

Kashtira Unicorn

Advanced Format: Semi-Limited (New)

Traditional Format: Semi-Limited (New)

Lightning Storm

Advanced Format: Semi-Limited (New)

Traditional Format: Semi-Limited (New)

Runick Fountain

Advanced Format: Semi-Limited (New)

Traditional Format: Semi-Limited (New)

Sky Striker Mobilize – Engage!

Advanced Format: Semi-Limited (was Limited)

Traditional Format: Semi-Limited (was Limited)

Spright Starter

Blackwing – Steam the Cloak

Advanced Format: No Longer On List (was Limited)

Traditional Format: No Longer On List (was Limited)

Genex Ally Birdman

Samsara Lotus

Advanced Format: No Longer On List (was Forbidden)

Traditional Format: No Longer On List (was Forbidden)

Spyral Quik-Fix

Lyrilusc – Recital Starling

Advanced Format: No Longer On List (was Semi-Limited)

Traditional Format: No Longer On List (was Semi-Limited)

Draco Face-Off

Sky Striker Mecha Modules – Multirole