Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Ban List Finally Gets Updated, New Forbidden and Limited Cards Revealed
The new Yu-Gi-Oh! ban list has finally been revealed to show what cards will now be limited or forbidden as well as those that are no longer on the ban list at all. This updated ban list for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG has been something players have been asking for over and over throughout the past week or so in all the replies to anything remotely Yu-Gi-Oh! related that's been shared by official accounts on social media, so it's been something players have been looking forward to to say the least. It also just so happens to have dropped right in the middle of a Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series event which will only add to the hot takes players are already offering.
A quick look at the new ban list shows that there are 25 changes to take note of. Much of the ban list remains the same as it was before, though some cards are new to the list entirely, others have been removed, and several have had their restrictions either softened or heightened. Denglong, First of the Yang Zing, Superheavy Samurai Scarecrow, and Number 89: Diablosis The Mind Hacker are just a few examples of cards that are already topics of discussion following the update.
These new changes don't go into effect until June 5th, so Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG players have some time to adjust to them. You can see all the notable changes listed out below with the full ban list seen here.
Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Ban List Update May 2023
Cyber-Stein
- Advanced Format: Forbidden (was Limited)
- Traditional Format: Limited
Superheavy Samurai Scarecrow
- Advanced Format: Forbidden (New)
- Traditional Format: Limited (New)
Number 89: Diablosis The Mind Hacker
Appointer of the Red Lotus
Branded Expulsion
- Advanced Format: Forbidden (New)
- Traditional Format: Limited (New)
Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos
- Advanced Format: Limited (was Forbidden)
- Traditional Format: Limited
Mathmech Circular
- Advanced Format: Limited (New)
- Traditional Format: Limited (New)
Psy-Framegear Gamma
Denglong, First of the Yang Zing
- Advanced Format: Limited (was Forbidden)
- Traditional Format: Limited
Kashtira Arise-Heart
Purrely Delicious Memory
Naturia Sacred Tree
Herald of Orange Light
- Advanced Format: Semi-Limited (was Limited)
- Traditional Format: Semi-Limited (was Limited)
Kashtira Unicorn
- Advanced Format: Semi-Limited (New)
- Traditional Format: Semi-Limited (New)
Lightning Storm
- Advanced Format: Semi-Limited (New)
- Traditional Format: Semi-Limited (New)
Runick Fountain
- Advanced Format: Semi-Limited (New)
- Traditional Format: Semi-Limited (New)
Sky Striker Mobilize – Engage!
- Advanced Format: Semi-Limited (was Limited)
- Traditional Format: Semi-Limited (was Limited)
Spright Starter
Blackwing – Steam the Cloak
- Advanced Format: No Longer On List (was Limited)
- Traditional Format: No Longer On List (was Limited)
Genex Ally Birdman
Samsara Lotus
- Advanced Format: No Longer On List (was Forbidden)
- Traditional Format: No Longer On List (was Forbidden)
Spyral Quik-Fix
Lyrilusc – Recital Starling
- Advanced Format: No Longer On List (was Semi-Limited)
- Traditional Format: No Longer On List (was Semi-Limited)
Draco Face-Off
Draco Face-Off

Sky Striker Mecha Modules – Multirole